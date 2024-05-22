Centre blocks mobiles linked to fraudsters posing as LIC officials

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it has taken action against fraudsters sending fake messages posing as Life Insurance Corporations of India (LIC) officials and insurance company representatives for redemption of the ‘SBI Rewards’.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) received inputs from vigilant citizens regarding such fraud from 14 mobile numbers.

“Within 24 hours, the DoT analysed these cases and generated all linkages for these mobile numbers. Therefore, 372 mobile handsets linked to these mobile numbers were blocked on a pan-India basis,” the DoT said in a statement.

Also, 906 mobile connections were suspended and flagged for re-verification.

The Department urged citizens to stay vigilant and report such fraud communications at the ‘Chakshu’ facility of the Sanchar Saathi portal.

“Such proactive reporting helps DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds, etc,” it noted.

In the fight against the menace of fraudulent calls, alert citizens are playing an indispensable role in preventing cyber crimes with help from the Sanchar Saathi portal. ‘Chakshu’ facilitates citizens to report suspected fraud communication received over call, SMS, or WhatsApp with the intention of defrauding like KYC expiry or update of bank account, sextortion, impersonation as a government official/relative for sending money, disconnection of all mobile numbers by the DoT, etc.