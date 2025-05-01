Centre clears elevation of 7 judicial officers as Gujarat HC judges

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday cleared the appointment of seven judicial officers as Gujarat High Court judges. In a post on X, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that President has appointed judicial officers Liyakathussain Shamsuddin Pirzada, Ramchandra Thakurdas Vachhani, Jayesh Lakhanshibhai Odedra, Pranav Maheshbhai Raval, Mool Chand Tyagi, Dipak Mansukhlal Vyas, and Utkarsh Thakorbhai Desai as Gujarat HC judges.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Liyakathussain Shamsuddin Pirzada, (ii) Ramchandra Thakurdas Vachhani, (iii) Jayesh Lakhanshibhai Odedra, (iv) Pranav Maheshbhai Raval, (v) Mool Chand Tyagi, (vi) Dipak Mansukhlal Vyas and (vii) Utkarsh Thakorbhai Desai, to be Judges of the Gujarat High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, had recommended the appointment of eight judicial officers as Gujarat High Court judges.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 19th March, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Judicial Officers, as Judges of the High Court of Gujarat: (i) Shri Liyakathussain Shamsuddin Pirzada, (ii) Shri Ramchandra Thakurdas Vachhani, (iii) Shri Jayesh Lakhanshibhai Odedra, (iv) Shri Pranav Maheshbhai Raval, (v) Shri Mool Chand Tyagi, (vi) Shri Dipak Mansukhlal Vyas, (vii) Shri Utkarsh Thakorbhai Desai, and (viii) Shri Rohenkumar Kundanlal Chudawala,” said a statement uploaded on the official website of the apex court.

However, the Centre is yet to act upon the proposal to elevate judicial officer Rohenkumar Kundanlal Chudawala to the Gujarat High Court Bench.

As per the memorandum of procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of High Court judges, the proposal for the appointment of a High Court judge should be initiated by the Chief Justice.

However, if the Chief Minister desires to recommend the name of any person, he should forward the same to the Chief Justice for his consideration.

The Governor, as advised by the Chief Minister, should forward his recommendation along with the entire set of papers to the Union Minister of Law & Justice as early as possible but not later than six weeks from the date of receipt of the proposal from the Chief Justice of the High Court.

If the comments are not received within the said time frame, it should be presumed by the Union Minister of Law & Justice that the Governor (i.e. Chief Minister) has nothing to add to the proposal and proceed accordingly.

The Union Minister of Law & Justice would consider the recommendations in light of such other reports as may be available to the government in respect of the names under consideration.

The complete material would then be forwarded to the Chief Justice of India for his advice. The Chief Justice of India would, in consultation with the two senior-most Judges of the Supreme Court, form his opinion in regard to a person to be recommended for appointment to the High Court.

After their consultations, the Chief Justice of India will, in the course of 4 weeks, send his recommendation to the Union Minister of Law & Justice.

Further, as per the MoP, as soon as the warrant of appointment is signed by the President, the Secretary of the Department of Justice will inform the Chief Justice and a copy of such communication will be sent to the Chief Minister.

He will also announce the appointment and issue necessary notification in the Gazette of India.