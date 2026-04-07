Centre doubles free LPG allocation for migrant workers across states, UTs

Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has informed the states and UTs that the 5 kg FTL cylinders will be at the disposal of the Food and Civil Supplies Departments, for supplying only to the migrant workers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 7th April 2026 5:54 pm IST
Centre asks states, union territories to enhance the supply of 5 kg LPG cylinders to migrant workers living in their states.
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Hyderabad: The Union government has doubled the daily allocation of five-kg free LPG cylinders for migrant workers, directing all state governments and Union Territories (UT) to ensure the enhanced supply reaches those it is meant for.

The decision was communicated by Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a letter addressed to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs on April 6. 

The enhanced allocation, the ministry said, will be calculated on the basis of the average daily supply of cylinders previously provided to migrant workers.

Subhan Bakery

Under the revised arrangement, the five-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders will be placed at the disposal of state Food and Civil Supplies Departments, to be distributed exclusively to migrant workers with the logistical support of Oil Marketing Companies.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 7th April 2026 5:54 pm IST

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