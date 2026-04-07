Centre doubles free LPG allocation for migrant workers across states, UTs

Hyderabad: The Union government has doubled the daily allocation of five-kg free LPG cylinders for migrant workers, directing all state governments and Union Territories (UT) to ensure the enhanced supply reaches those it is meant for.

The decision was communicated by Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a letter addressed to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs on April 6.

The enhanced allocation, the ministry said, will be calculated on the basis of the average daily supply of cylinders previously provided to migrant workers.

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Under the revised arrangement, the five-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders will be placed at the disposal of state Food and Civil Supplies Departments, to be distributed exclusively to migrant workers with the logistical support of Oil Marketing Companies.