Centre extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami J&K for another 5 years

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday extended the ban on Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami for another five years. The outfit was earlier banned in 2019 before the abrogation of Article 370.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said that pursuing PM Modi’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for five years.

Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 27, 2024

He said that the organisation was found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

“The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on 28 February 2019. Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures,” he said.