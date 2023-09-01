Centre forms panel to study ‘one nation one election’ proposal under ex-Prez Kovind

Move comes a day after the govt announced a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st September 2023 12:05 pm IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (Source: file picture)
President Ram Nath Kovind (Source: file picture)

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday announced the setting up of a high-level panel to study the proposal of ‘one nation, one election’. Former president Ram Nath Kovind will head the panel and submit a report on the proposal.

The move comes a day after the government announced a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

Soon after the announcement of the special session, speculation began over the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal, which a section of the media had reported, could be discussed during the session.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Adhir’s suspension

The proposal refers to holding the Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls simultaneously across the country.

The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken on the issue on several occasions, and it was also a part of the party’s manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Conducting polls simultaneously was the norm in India until 1967 and four elections were held this way. The practice stopped after some state Assemblies were dissolved prematurely in 1968-69.

The Lok Sabha was also, for the first time, dissolved a year ahead of schedule and mid-term elections were held in 1971.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st September 2023 12:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button