Centre has hacked Gruha Laxmi scheme app, alleges Karnataka minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday levelled serious allegation against the central government for hacking the Gruha Laxmi Scheme App.

Under the Gruha Laxmi scheme, the Congress government is planning to provide Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to all women heads. It is one of the five guarantees assured to voters by the Congress during the recently held election.

Reacting to BJP’s charge that the guarantee schemes are announced without preparation, Satish Jarkiholi said: “We had planned well. But our machine is being hacked by the central government in the same manner as Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are hacked. That is why the implementation of the Gruha Laxmi scheme is getting delayed. The app through which the applications are received is being hacked by the central government. In the coming days, we will get it fixed and guarantees will be given to the people,” the minister said during a protest demonstration against the centre for not providing rice to the state.

The minister said that when the scheme commences, there would be trial and error. “This is not a big issue. At the most, we will accept the applications by hand. Nothing can happen beyond this,” he said.

Reacting to Karnataka Minister’s allegations, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mine and Coal Pralhad Joshi said that if the server of the state government is hacked, let them file a complaint with the cyber crime division and get it investigated.

“The statements of Satish Jarkiholi are laughable. They are coming with excuses when it comes to implementation of guarantee schemes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has started the process of receiving applications from the beneficiaries of the Gruha Laxmi scheme. However, the people are not able to file applications as the server is not supporting the load.