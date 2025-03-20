Centre issues 1,298 blocking orders related to online betting, gaming

New Delhi: In a bid to curb the risks posed by online gaming and potential harms like addiction, the government has issued 1,298 blocking directions related to online betting/gambling/gaming websites (including mobile applications) between the year 2022-24.

According to Minister of Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the policies of the government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet for its users.

To help achieve this aim, the government after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to address various socio-economic concerns emanating from online games.

The IT Rules, 2021 casts specific obligations on online gaming intermediaries, including other intermediaries, social media intermediaries or platforms in relation to online games.

Such intermediaries are required not to host, store or publish any information violative of any law for the time being in force, the minister told the Lok Sabha.

According to the minister, they are also obligated to ensure their accountability that includes their expeditious action towards removal of the unlawful information categorised under the IT Rules, 2021 or on the basis of grievances received against any information that, among other things, is harmful to child or that is relating or encouraging money laundering or gambling.

Further, IT Act has provisions to issue blocking orders to intermediaries for blocking access to specific information/ link in the interest of sovereignty and integrity, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for inciting cognizable offence relating to above following the due process as envisaged in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information for Public) Rules, 2009.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, also compiles and publishes statistical data on crimes in its publication “Crime in India”.