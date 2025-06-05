Centre lauds Bhadradri Kothagudem collector for water conservation efforts

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has lauded Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh V Patil for his exemplary leadership in water conservation efforts.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry described Patil as the “Iron Man,” recognising his outstanding role in the district’s “Jal Sanchay–Jan Bhagidari (JSJB)” initiative.

This program focuses on community involvement in water conservation and aims to increase groundwater levels through the construction of rainwater harvesting structures.

Under Patil’s guidance, the district has completed the construction of 29,103 rainwater harvesting pits at various locations, including government offices, schools, Anganwadi centres, and primary health centres.

The district administration has also reported that an additional 2,581 soak pits are currently under construction, further boosting the district’s capacity for groundwater recharge.

In addition to these achievements, the administration is taking steps to construct 1,100 more water pits under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

These new pits are intended to benefit local farmers by providing reliable water sources for agriculture, thereby supporting rural livelihoods and promoting sustainable farming practices.