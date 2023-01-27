Centre lauds Telangana for geo-tagging, advises other states to follow

Hyderabad: The Central Government has praised the geo-tagging system of houses in Telangana. The Union Urban Development Department has advised other states of the country to follow this draft system of Telangana.

In this regard, the Union Urban Development Department organized an online conference with the top officials of the municipal administration of the states. Speaking on the occasion, CDMA office bearer Satyanarayana shared details about the geo-tagging system being carried out by the Telangana Municipal Administration Department through the Bhavan app in cities and towns of the state.

Officials from various states have sought more details by asking questions on the implementation of the system. While praising the system, the Centre has advised other states to follow it and seek technical assistance from Telangana if needed. For the first time in the country, the Telangana Municipal Administration Department has launched a survey of houses in the state and started its implementation from the financial year 2020-21.

To ensure the implementation of this new system, the National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA) has developed a special app. This app determines taxes by measuring details. In cities and towns, bill collectors reach homes and upload a picture of the house with the house number and the dimensions of the house in the app. If any construction has been done against the permission, additional floors and rooms have been built, the App will reveal the construction done without permission and tax will be collected accordingly. So far, details and photographs of 17.50 lakh houses have been registered in the state. The Telangana Municipal Department has earned an additional revenue of Rs 110 crore without increasing taxes through the Geo tagging system.