Centre may enforce registration for fact-checkers; Oppn laments move

The Centre may make it essential for online fact-checking sites to register with the government as part of the planned Digital India Bill, in order to ensure greater responsibility from these platforms, the Indian Express reported.

If the suggested move is approved, the government intends to phase in the registration process. To begin, fact-checking sections of “legacy and reputed” media businesses would be allowed to register in the first phase, followed by others.

Online fact-checking platforms could be required to obtain registration from the Centre, as part of a government plan to seek greater accountability from them. The measure is currently being considered as a key provision under the upcoming Digital India Bill, the successor to India’s core Internet law, the report stated.

Quoting a senior government source, the report stated that the registration plan might be implemented in stages, with fact-checking sections of ‘legacy and reputed’ media houses being allowed to apply for registration in the first phase.

A move to require fact-checking units to register is part of the government’s efforts, via the impending Digital India Bill, to classify various types of internet intermediaries, including fact-checking websites. The classification of online intermediaries will result in a unique set of rules for each of the defined categories.

The proposed Bill, according to the government, will regulate a wide range of digital services, including social media platforms. It would include provisions from the draught Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, the planned Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, and a policy for non-personal data governance and handling.

The government refers to it as a “comprehensive legal framework” for managing the online environment. The first draught of the Digital India Bill is likely to be completed by the end of June or the beginning of July.

Opposition leaders of the Congress and the TMC slammed the proposed idea and called it ‘an attempt to crack down on the freedom of media.’.

“Online Fact-Checking platforms could be required to obtain a registration from the Centre, under the upcoming Digital India Bill. This is nothing but an attempt to crack down on fact-checkers who call out the lies of the BJP govt. There can be no curbs on freedom of the media!” Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed tweeted.

Online Fact-Checking platforms could be required to obtain a registration from the Centre, under the upcoming Digital India Bill.



This is nothing but an attempt to crack down on fact-checkers who call out the lies of the BJP govt. There can be no curbs on freedom of the media! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) June 22, 2023

TMC called the move a ‘clear violation of freedom of expression’.

“@BJP4India‘s Monopoly on fact-check! The impending Digital India Bill seeks to enforce compulsory registration of fact-checkers under the Government’s authority. In PM

@narendramodi‘s New India, there will be two distinct categories of facts: 1. Facts 2. Government approved facts Will this not be a clear violation of freedom of expression? The government’s actual motive is glaringly evident!” the TMC tweeted.

.@BJP4India's Monopoly on fact-check!



The impending Digital India Bill seeks to enforce compulsory registration of fact-checkers under the Government's authority.



In PM @narendramodi's New India, there will be two distinct categories of facts:



1. Facts

2. Government approved… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 22, 2023

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair responded to the news and remarked that the government is afraid of fact-checkers.