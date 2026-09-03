Centre only interested in arresting people: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Reacting to the grant of bail to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre over his arrest, alleging it is only interested in arresting people.

Kejriwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi only has an interest in arresting people like a “thanedar” (police station in-charge) and not running the country.

“Modi ji, what did you achieve from this? Twenty-four hours a day, you just keep thinking about sending people to jail. You have no interest whatsoever in running the country. Nor do you even know how to run it,” Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

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आज सत्येंद्र जैन को बेल मिल गई।



उनको गिरफ्तार क्यो किया गया। किसी को समझ नहीं आ रहा। किसी भी मामले में किसी को गिरफ्तार उनसे पूछताछ के लिए किया जाता है। इसके लिए पुलिस कस्टडी ली जाती है। पुलिस कस्टडी पूरी होने के बाद व्यक्ति न्यायिक हिरासत में जाता है।



सत्येंद्र जैन को इस… https://t.co/AMqZPFan6x — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 3, 2026

“You should have been a policeman instead of prime minister. Your antics are just like that,” he added.

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A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Jain in a corruption case involving the Delhi Jal Board.

Saurabh Bharadwaj also slams Centre

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj also slammed the Centre, saying its days are numbered.

“Firstly there is no scam, the same thing they said about the ‘excise scam’ but when it went to court, the matter did not even warrant a charge sheet. This is just unnecessary harassment of a citizen and former minister who was working in Punjab,” Bharadwaj said in a video message.

“They arrested him and sent him to Tihar. We want to tell the central government that this kind of hooliganism won’t last long. Their days are numbered, they will soon be out of power as the public will not vote for them again,” he added.

Jain had been sent to a 14-day judicial custody on August 19. The case pertains to a tender awarded to Ms Euroteck Environmental Private Limited when Jain was the Delhi water minister.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had alleged that there was manipulation of tender conditions, as the tendering process was “deliberately” made technology-centric to favour Euroteck Environmental.