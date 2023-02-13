Centre owes Rs 2433 Crores in GST compensation to Telangana

Hyderabad: The Central Government owes Rs 2433 crores in the form of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to Telangana. The GST compensation dues for the Financial Years 2020 to 2021 and 2021 to 2022 are still withstanding and amount to a total of Rs 2,432 crores.

The pending GST compensation of Rs 2,433 crores are the dues from the last three years. Despite the repeated requests from the Telangana government, the BJP government has not cleared these dues.

Telangana has received about Rs 16,570 crores in the form of GST compensation since the beginning of the GST system. June 2022 is the end of transition period for the state governments and this has not been extended despite many requests by various states. The GST compensation method was introduced to compensate for the revenue loss of the states.

Similarly the West Bengal government has said the pending GST compensation was about Rs 2,409 crores from the state. When the question of pending dues to the state of Kerala was raised by a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Kerala Government has not submitted documents approved by the Accountant General for GST compensation for the last 5 years.