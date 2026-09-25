Centre permits sale of excess tobacco in Andhra Pradesh

Flue-cured tobacco is tobacco dried in a special, smoke-free barn using heat channelled through metal pipes, or flues.

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New Delhi: The centre has permitted the sale of excess ‘Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco’ of registered and unregistered growers in Andhra Pradesh for the 2025-26 crop season at the auction platforms authorised by the Tobacco Board, according to a commerce ministry notification.

Flue-cured tobacco is tobacco dried in a special, smoke-free barn using heat channelled through metal pipes, or flues.

In July, a team from the Department of Commerce, led by Additional Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, visited Andhra Pradesh to review the current market conditions for this tobacco.

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The centre has relaxed the operation of a provision of the Tobacco Board Act in Andhra Pradesh “for the auctions during the crop season 2025-2026, and permits the sale of excess Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco of the registered growers and unauthorised Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco of the unregistered growers at the auction platforms authorised by the Tobacco Board,” the notification dated September 24 said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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