Heavy rains? No problem! 630kg Ganesh laddu auction held via Zoom

Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains lashed several places in Andhra Pradesh, disrupting normal life. But that did not stop devotees from bidding in a Ganesh laddu auction, carried out over a Zoom call.

The giant 630 kg laddu was made for a 63-foot Maha Ganapati idol installed at the Machilipatnam seashore. It was sold for an impressive Rs 25 lakh to Gummadi Bhavani Shankar.

Gummadi Bhavani Shankar and his family receive the Ganesh laddu

Over 600 devotees participated in the Ganesh ladoo auction – both online and offline.

In Hyderabad, a Ganesha laddu was sold for Rs 21.11 lakh to My Home Mangala, a prominent gated community in Kondapur.

Also Read Hyderabad Ganesh laddu auctions fetch bids up to Rs 21.11 lakh

Followed by Raghupathi County in Pragathinagar recorded a winning bid of Rs 13.66 lakh and Rajendranagar’S Lansum Etania at Rs 13.56 lakh.

Heavy rains lashed several places in Andhra Pradesh, disrupting normal life. But that did not stop devotees from bidding in a Ganesh laddu auction, carried out over a Zoom call.



The giant 630 kg laddu was made for a 63-foot Maha Ganapati idol installed at the Machilipatnam… pic.twitter.com/KiU4ZSjiGf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 24, 2026

The Balapur laddu auction is scheduled for the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The laddu was prepared as part of the celebrations around the 63-foot Maha Ganapati idol installed at the Machilipatnam seashore. The towering idol has been one of the major attractions of this year’s Ganesh festivities, drawing devotees to the coastal town.