Heavy rains? No problem! 630kg Ganesh laddu auction held via Zoom

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
Large decorated Ganesh idol during a festival with flower garlands and people around.
Ganesh laddu auction in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains lashed several places in Andhra Pradesh, disrupting normal life. But that did not stop devotees from bidding in a Ganesh laddu auction, carried out over a Zoom call.  

The giant 630 kg laddu was made for a 63-foot Maha Ganapati idol installed at the Machilipatnam seashore. It was sold for an impressive Rs 25 lakh to Gummadi Bhavani Shankar.

Gummadi Bhavani Shankar and his family receive the Ganesh laddu

Over 600 devotees participated in the Ganesh ladoo auction – both online and offline.

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In Hyderabad, a Ganesha laddu was sold for Rs 21.11 lakh to My Home Mangala, a prominent gated community in Kondapur.

Followed by Raghupathi County in Pragathinagar recorded a winning bid of Rs 13.66 lakh and Rajendranagar’S Lansum Etania at Rs 13.56 lakh.

The Balapur laddu auction is scheduled for the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

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The laddu was prepared as part of the celebrations around the 63-foot Maha Ganapati idol installed at the Machilipatnam seashore. The towering idol has been one of the major attractions of this year’s Ganesh festivities, drawing devotees to the coastal town.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

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