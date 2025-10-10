Centre rejects Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan permit to visit gulf nations: Report

The state government has received an official notification informing of the denial, the report stated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th October 2025 3:28 pm IST
Kerala: Congress allege 1.8 lakh backdoor placements under Vijayan rule
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo)

The Union government has reportedly rejected permission for Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s proposed visit to Gulf countries.

According to a report by Mathrabhumi.com, the decision was communicated to the state through the Ministry of External Affairs, though no specific reason was mentioned.

The state government has received an official notification informing of the denial, the report stated.

Quoting state government sources, the report said that the chief minister’s tour was planned in several phases starting from October 16.

Memory Khan Seminar

The first leg of the trip was scheduled in Bahrain, where he was to attend a public event at the Bahrain Keraliya Samajam. Minister Saji Cherian was also expected to accompany him.

The visit aimed to present Kerala’s development initiatives and engage with expatriate communities through NORKA and Malayalam Mission programmes.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th October 2025 3:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button