Centre rejects Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan permit to visit gulf nations: Report

The Union government has reportedly rejected permission for Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s proposed visit to Gulf countries.

According to a report by Mathrabhumi.com, the decision was communicated to the state through the Ministry of External Affairs, though no specific reason was mentioned.

The state government has received an official notification informing of the denial, the report stated.



Quoting state government sources, the report said that the chief minister’s tour was planned in several phases starting from October 16.

The first leg of the trip was scheduled in Bahrain, where he was to attend a public event at the Bahrain Keraliya Samajam. Minister Saji Cherian was also expected to accompany him.

The visit aimed to present Kerala’s development initiatives and engage with expatriate communities through NORKA and Malayalam Mission programmes.

