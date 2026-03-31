Centre sanctions over Rs 2771 Cr for higher education institutes in Telangana

Hyderabad: The central government has sanctioned Rs 2771.25 crore for the nine centrally funded Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Telangana during 2023-25.

In the case of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Rs 85.94 crore was allocated for infrastructure development and Rs 55.79 crore for digital learning.

During 2023-25, Rs 131.89 crore were allocated, released and utilised for research grants.

Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan

For funding specific state government universities and colleges, the Ministry of Education is implementing Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Under the scheme, Rs 767.60 crore has been sanctioned for 94 projects in Telangana.

Apart from it, institutions also get funds from the University Grants Commission (UGC) during 2023-25. For infrastructure development, Rs 373.8 crore were allocated whereas, for research grants and digital learning facilities, Rs 640.8 crore were sanctioned in Telangana.

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Gross Enrolment Ratio

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education 2022-23, Telangana has a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 42.7, higher than the national average of 29.5. The total number of students enrolled in higher education in the state is 15,28,573.

Data from the National Scholarships Portal (NSP) shows that 1,627 students in Warangal district received scholarships between 2023-24 and 2024-25.

In addition, 1,176 students in the district received financial support under the PM-USP Yojana during the same period.

These details were shared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Lok Sabha in response to a question raised by Congress MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya.