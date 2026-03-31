Telangana inter first, second year results 2026 expected next week

The results are likely to be announced formally by the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 11:52 am IST
Representational photo of students checking Telangana inter results 2025.
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Telangana inter first and second year results 2026 are expected to be announced next week.

As the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is about to conclude the evaluation of answer sheets, it is expected that the results will be announced on April 10.

The results are likely to be announced formally by the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy.

Subhan Bakery

Number of students registered

As many as 9,97,075 students have registered across the state for the Intermediate exams. Among them, 4,89,126 were first-year students, and 5,07,949 are second-year students.

There were 2.17 lakh male students and 2.24 lakh female students registered for the first-year exams in the general category. In the vocational category, there were 22,586 boys and 24,675 girls constituting the first-year students.

2.31 lakh male students and 2.30 lakh female students were registered for the second-year intermediate exams from the general category.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

The examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 18 at 1,495 centres.

How to download Telangana inter first, second year results 2026

Once declared, students can download the results online by following the below steps

  1. Visit the official website of TGBIE.
  2. Click on the “TSBIE Website” tab.
  3. Navigate to the “News & Announcements” section and click on the “TS Inter Result 2026” link.
  4. Enter the required details and submit.
  5. Telangana inter first and second year results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 11:52 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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