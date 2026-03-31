Telangana inter first, second year results 2026 expected next week

Hyderabad: Telangana inter first and second year results 2026 are expected to be announced next week.

As the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is about to conclude the evaluation of answer sheets, it is expected that the results will be announced on April 10.

The results are likely to be announced formally by the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy.

Number of students registered

As many as 9,97,075 students have registered across the state for the Intermediate exams. Among them, 4,89,126 were first-year students, and 5,07,949 are second-year students.

There were 2.17 lakh male students and 2.24 lakh female students registered for the first-year exams in the general category. In the vocational category, there were 22,586 boys and 24,675 girls constituting the first-year students.

2.31 lakh male students and 2.30 lakh female students were registered for the second-year intermediate exams from the general category.

The examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 18 at 1,495 centres.

How to download Telangana inter first, second year results 2026

Once declared, students can download the results online by following the below steps

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