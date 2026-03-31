Restaurants levy LPG charges amid cylinder shortage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Some restaurants in Hyderabad continue to levy ‘LPG charges’ or ‘gas surcharges’ amid a cylinder shortage in the city.

It is being followed as many outlets are struggling to get commercial LPG cylinders for the past few weeks due to ongoing war between the United States and Iran.

CCPA issues direction

Earlier, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) directed all the restaurants and hotels not to levy LPG charges despite the cylinder shortage in the city.

It stated that all expenses, including LPG charges, are already part of the menu prices and no extra cost can be added to the bills.

Despite clear instructions, some food outlets continue to levy extra charges due to the LPG shortage.

Restaurants hit by LPG cylinder shortage in Hyderabad

As restaurants and other food outlets are heavily dependent on commercial LPG, the shortage continues to heavily impact their regular operation.

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There are some reports that some are even paying extra amounts to purchase commercial cylinders in order to run the outlets.

However, levying extra LPG charges over and above the listed menu prices is illegal, and a complaint can be lodged on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) by calling 1915 or through the NCH mobile app.

In case restaurants in Hyderabad impose charges due to the LPG cylinder shortage, a complaint can be lodged with the Hyderabad Collector’s office by dialing 7416687878.