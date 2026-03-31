Drive conducted to remove encroachments at flyover in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Tarnaka Circle carried out an encroachment removal drive on Monday, March 30, from Lalapet Flyover to Street No. 1 in Tarnaka.

During the drive, structures that were blocking public space were removed. Officials from the Town Planning wing identified and cleared 15 permanent and 18 temporary structures.

The drive was conducted to improve traffic flow, ensure pedestrian safety, and maintain better urban management in the area.

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GHMC officials warned the public not to occupy roads or public spaces illegally. They said such drives will continue regularly, and strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

Officials also appealed to citizens to cooperate in keeping the city clean, safe, and free from encroachments.