Drive conducted to remove encroachments at flyover in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka

GHMC officials warned the public not to occupy roads or public spaces illegally.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 9:46 am IST
GHMC office
GHMC office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Tarnaka Circle carried out an encroachment removal drive on Monday, March 30, from Lalapet Flyover to Street No. 1 in Tarnaka.

During the drive, structures that were blocking public space were removed. Officials from the Town Planning wing identified and cleared 15 permanent and 18 temporary structures.

The drive was conducted to improve traffic flow, ensure pedestrian safety, and maintain better urban management in the area.

Subhan Bakery

GHMC officials warned the public not to occupy roads or public spaces illegally. They said such drives will continue regularly, and strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

Officials also appealed to citizens to cooperate in keeping the city clean, safe, and free from encroachments.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 9:46 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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