Centre should set up common procurement policy, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Thursday attacked the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the paddy procurement issue and its approach towards the farmers.

Addressing a meeting at Sidddipet, the minister said, “There is a three tire government system in our country, each of them has their work specified. While the low tires are working coherently and meeting the expectations of people, the Centre needs to take care of the states in need.”

Rao also said that the Centre is supposed to help the states and ensure their stocks are replenished with various crops such as rice and pulses.

“Similarly, if there is a surplus production in a state, the Centre must procure the crops from them. The Centre is supposed to listen to the needs of the people and farmers, and help them. They have an issue with the states of Punjab and Telangana. They speak of one nation one ration, yet have a reservation against the state of Telangana,” he added.

He also attacked the Modi government for ignoring farmers’ issues. “There must be one nation one procurement policy so that we could buy rice at the same price. Farmers provide us with a lot of crops which are beneficial for us, what has the BJP given to the farmers?” asked Rao.

“We have sent a delegation to the center to speak for the farmers, and we are hopeful of a positive outcome. There is a constant rise in fuel prices. On what basis do they expect to seek your votes. Each TRS worker at all levels is working for the welfare of the farmers.,” he said.