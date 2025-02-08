Centre, state making all efforts to restore peace, normalcy in Manipur: CM

Imphal: The state government in collaboration with the Centre is making all-out efforts to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister while addressing the closing ceremony of the DGAR (Director General Assam Rifles) Men and Women Polo Championship-2025, said that the state government and the Central government jointly took a series of steps to normalise the situation in both valley and hilly areas.

“Besides restoring normalcy, developmental activities were also intensified across the state. The government also took dozens of welfare measures for all sections of the societies,” Singh said. He stated that the state government had taken up various schemes to protect and safeguard the Manipuri pony, reiterating that modern polo originated in the state of Manipur.

He continued that a grazing ground with a span of 30 acres had been allocated at Lamphelpat in the Imphal West district. Other grazing grounds had also been developed including the one at Pangei in Imphal East district, he added.

The Chief Minister informed that an indigenous polo tournament — Chief Minister’s Sagol Kangjei Championship — had been started to preserve and promote ‘Sagol Kangjei’, the game of polo played in Manipur. He appreciated the Army and Assam Rifles for organising various tournaments on polo, adding that it would play an important role in promoting polo and protecting and safeguarding Manipuri ponies.

Singh, a former football player, further stressed the importance of organising such tournaments every year. The Chief Minister maintained that the state government had been putting all possible efforts to restore peace and to ensure that people live together peacefully as before. He also sought support and cooperation from people in safeguarding the pony.

Singh also honoured veteran polo players for their contribution to the field of polo during the closing ceremony. The DGAR Men & Women Polo Championship 2025, which commenced on January 20, concluded on Saturday with the Chief Minister attending the closing ceremony as chief guest.

A defence spokesman said that the Polo Championship was a testament to the enduring spirit of sportsmanship, power of unity and sense of camaraderie, thereby demonstrating that sports can transcend divides and foster bonhomie among communities. He said that the tournament was a beacon of hope, especially in the backdrop of the turbulence that has affected normal life for over past 21 months.

“By providing a platform for young athletes to compete and connect, the tournament has left a lasting impact on the community,” the spokesman said.

The closing ceremony was attended by Ministers L. Susindro Meitei, and H. Dingo, MLAs Soroikhaibam Rajen and Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and other senior officials of Assam Rifles among others.