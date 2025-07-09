Centre to revive 2 public sector industrial units in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu recommended the revival and revitalisation of two currently inactive public sector enterprises while meeting Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy at his New Delhi residence on July 9.

The Telangana minister was felicitated in a welcome ceremony, receiving multiple gifts.

Calling the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in Peddapalli a success story of public sector enterprises, the minister encouraged the central government to similarly revive and revitalise the Cement Corporation of India in Adilabad and Sponge Iron India Limited in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

“The Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in Peddapalli is a testament to successful revival efforts. In the same spirit, if the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad district and the Sponge Iron India Limited (SIIL) in Paloncha, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, are revived, it will greatly benefit the state’s economy and industrial landscape,” Babu said.

Taking pride in the manufacturing capacity of Telangana, Babu further added, “Our government is committed to contributing significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through industrial growth and employment generation. As part of this mission, we have focused on revitalising defunct industrial units in Telangana.”

Babu further spoke of the importance of the public sector industry as a vital employment opportunity for local communities, saying that the projects would bring about great benefits for all.

Kumaraswamy’s positive reception and promise of revitalisation for the two industrial units invoked a message of gratitude from Babu on behalf of the Telangana government.