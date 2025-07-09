Centre assures urea support to Telangana after CM Revanth’s appeal

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the Union government for the supply of fertilizers and urea in the state, the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda has assured all possible support to address the issue.

On Tuesday, July 8, CM Revanth briefed the union minister about the shortage of urea and appealed for an uninterrupted supply of urea in July and August for the Kharif season.

He also brought to the notice of the Union minister that 63,000 metric tonnes of domestically produced urea and 97,000 metric tonnes of imported urea were to be supplied to Telangana for July. However, it has received only 29,000 metric tonnes of urea so far.

Requesting Nadda to enhance the quota of domestically produced urea for Telangana, the chief minister asked to increase the number of rakes for urea supply since the railways have expressed reluctance in considering the demand for more rakes.

Nadda instructed the officials of his ministry to ensure adequate supply of urea to Telangana.