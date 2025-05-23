Centre to setup Global Centre of Millets in Hyderabad at Rs 250 cr

Hyderabad: The Central government has announced plans to establish a Global Centre of Millets in Hyderabad, allocating a budget of Rs 250 crore for the project.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy made this announcement during a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Friday.

He stated that the centre will be set up by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and will focus on advancing research and production related to millets.

“I’m happy to share that the Govt. of India has sanctioned ₹250 crore to establish a “Global Centre of Excellence on Millets” at ICAR – Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) in Hyderabad, Telangana. This initiative is a part of PM Shree Anna Yojana (Millets) that encourages the production and consumption of millets to achieve food and nutritional security for a healthy India. The new Global Centre of Excellence will enhance the ongoing research efforts at IIMR by establishing world-class facilities including research laboratories, skill development centres and outreach hubs. High-quality seeds will be provided, especially to farmers in Telangana to boost millet cultivation. The Centre will also offer regular training for farmers, support for value-added product marketing and encourage start-ups in this sector. On behalf of the people of Telangana, I thank Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Agriculture Minister Shri

@ChouhanShivraj ji for this initiative, which will be of immense benefit to our farmers,” he said in a post on X.

— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 23, 2025

The new centre aims to promote scientific innovation, improve best practices in millet cultivation, and strengthen the city’s status as a hub for agricultural development.

Kavach CoE to come up in Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy

In addition to the millets centre, minister Kishan Reddy revealed that Hyderabad will also house a Centre of Excellence for the Kavach railway safety project.

This facility is intended to enhance railway safety technologies and further establish Hyderabad as a centre for both agricultural and technological innovation.

These announcements reflect the government’s broader strategy to promote sustainable agriculture and food security.

The Global Centre of Millets is expected to facilitate research, policy support, and capacity building, benefiting both farmers and consumers across the country.