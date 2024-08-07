Centre urged to protect Hindu temples in violence-hit Bangladesh

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety of the Hindu community and their temples, and take up the issue at the UN-level.

In a statement, HJS National Spokesperson Ramesh Shinde also urged the government to grant asylum to the displaced Hindus under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He cautioned that unless the Centre intervenes promptly, there could be a risk of a situation similar to Pakistan and a potential genocide of the Hindus in Bangladesh, and the anti-government movement has turned into an anti-Hindu stir.

“The violence that started over the issue of reservations in Bangladesh has now reached a tipping point, turning into anarchy. The anti-government movement has now started targeting Hindus, leading to deliberate killings, attacks on Hindu homes, looting of shops, vandalism and arson of temples, rapes, and displacement. This has created a climate of fear among the minority Hindus,” said Shinde.

The HJS has put forth certain urgent demands, including strict directives to the Bangladesh Army to halt attacks on Hindu and their properties, temples or idol vandalism, stop atrocities on their women, and relocate them to secure areas with security and compensation for the loss of lives and properties.

Shinde said the government should raise the matter at the UN level and seek a UN delegation visit to Bangladesh, while the displaced Hindues seeking asylum here should be accommodated under the CAA.

He called for measures considering the illegal entry of over around five crore Bangladeshis into India and to curb the possibility of increased infiltration in the wake of the current political upheavals there which could fuel fanatical Jihadi terrorists with support of hidden sympathisers.