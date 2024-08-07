Like Bangladesh, people in India will one day storm PM house: Congress

Bhopal: In controversial comments, senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma has said like the riot-ravaged Bangladesh, people in India will one day storm the official residence of Prime Minister and occupy it, prompting the BJP’s youth wing to demand registration of a case against him.

During a Congress protest in Indore on Tuesday, Verma said TV news channels are reporting that the people of Bangladesh entered the Prime Minister’s official residence during the civil unrest in the neighbouring country because of the wrong policies of deposed PM Sheikh Hasina and her government.

“Remember Narendra Modi ji, one day people will enter the Prime Minister’s residence because of your wrong policies, and will occupy it (PM house). It happened recently in Sri Lanka (in 2022), where people entered the Prime Minister’s (President’s) house, and then in Bangladesh and now it is India’s turn,” said the former state minister.

He was addressing Congress workers during a protest organised against alleged scams in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Angered by Verma’s comments, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)’s Indore city president Saugat Mishra along with activists of the saffron outfit on Wednesday submitted a representation to officials at the MG Road police station demanding registration of a case against the Congress veteran.

Talking to reporters, Mishra said BYJM office-bearers submitted the representation against Verma for using “anti-national” language and hurting the sentiments of 140 crore Indians.

Verma compared the situation prevailing in Bangladesh, which has witnessed large-scale violence and vandalism in the last few days, with that in India and gave the “anti-national” statement, he maintained.

Congress leaders are trying to stay in media headlines by making such comments, the BYJM leader claimed.

Additional DCP (Zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said the BJYM has submitted a complaint against Verma about his speech given during a protest on Tuesday.

The complaint will be looked into, he said.

Video footage of the statement will be screened and legal opinion taken before initiating further action in the matter, Mishra said.