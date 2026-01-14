Centre urges Andhra govt to adopt PPP model for healthcare expansion

It proposed an approach where private partners are engaged for 5 to 10 years.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th January 2026 7:47 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav
Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

Amaravati: The Centre urged the Andhra Pradesh government to adopt a public-private partnership model to modernise its healthcare system.

In a letter to State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, the Ministry of Health highlighted that collaborating with the private sector is the fastest way to bridge gaps in medical demand and expand service delivery across the state.

“The Centre urged Andhra Pradesh to extensively adopt the PPP model to accelerate healthcare expansion and improve availability, quality, and efficiency of services,” said an official release on Wednesday.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The Ministry suggested implementing PPP in rural and semi-urban areas, focusing on nuclear medicine, mobile units, dental clinics, radiology services, and cancer day care centres.

It proposed an approach where private partners are engaged for 5 to 10 years.

The Centre noted that nuclear medicine facilities for cancer and neurological care remain inadequate in smaller towns, urging expansion of PET CT, SPECT, and radiotherapy access.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The union government flagged shortages at community health centres and suggested strengthening the primary-level dental services statewide urgently.

On cancer care, the Ministry said PPP suits day care centres, aiming nationwide coverage by 2027-28, with fourteen centres sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh already.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th January 2026 7:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button