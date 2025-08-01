Centre’s team visits Bathukammakunta lake, hails it as ‘national model’

Officials expressed amazement after seeing that an area once filled with garbage and construction debris was now transformed into a lake.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st August 2025 10:17 pm IST
Officials from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs review lake restoration efforts in Hyderabad
Officials from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs visit Bathukamma Kunta

Hyderabad: Officials from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, (MoHUA), along with Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), visited Bathukammakunta in Amberpet on Thursday, July 31, and observed that the lake could serve as a national model for lake conservation.

Officials from MoHUA expressed amazement after seeing that an area once filled with garbage and construction debris was now transformed into a lake.

The team also inquired about additional developmental needs around the lake, noting that the restoration efforts had not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal but were also likely to increase the surrounding land value.

MS Teachers

HYDRAA officials also showed videos of how, during recent rains, floodwater was directed into the lake via an inlet connected to an adjacent drainage canal.

The team from the centre also spoke to locals who informed them that this time, instead of floodwater inundating their homes, it flowed directly into the lake.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st August 2025 10:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button