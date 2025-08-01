Centre’s team visits Bathukammakunta lake, hails it as ‘national model’

Hyderabad: Officials from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, (MoHUA), along with Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), visited Bathukammakunta in Amberpet on Thursday, July 31, and observed that the lake could serve as a national model for lake conservation.

Officials from MoHUA expressed amazement after seeing that an area once filled with garbage and construction debris was now transformed into a lake.

Also Read Watch: Bathukamma Kunta fills up as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

The team also inquired about additional developmental needs around the lake, noting that the restoration efforts had not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal but were also likely to increase the surrounding land value.

HYDRAA officials also showed videos of how, during recent rains, floodwater was directed into the lake via an inlet connected to an adjacent drainage canal.

The team from the centre also spoke to locals who informed them that this time, instead of floodwater inundating their homes, it flowed directly into the lake.