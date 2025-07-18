Watch: Bathukamma Kunta fills up as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner, AV Ranganath, said the Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet received significant inflows following heavy rains in Hyderabad on Friday, July 18.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the city in the afternoon and are expected to continue until nightfall. The high inflow into Bathukamma Kunta is a result of the ongoing rejuvenation work, which, Ranganath noted, will aid flood mitigation. “All this water would have otherwise ended up on roads or in colonies,” he said.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner, A V Ranganath, said the Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet received significant inflows following heavy rains in Hyderabad on Friday, July 18.



Heavy rains lashed parts of the city in the afternoon and… pic.twitter.com/GXfFoV4UfC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 18, 2025

HYDRAA chief issues warning amid heavy rains

The HYDRAA chief has asked people to be alert in view of the heavy rain forecast in the city. “Upgraded forecast for GHMC area about heavy rain in the evening/night early hours expected,” warned Ranganath.

The restoration of Bathukammakunta in Amberpet is nearing completion, with HYDRAA leading the effort to bring the lake back to life after years of neglect.

Also Read Bathukamma Kunta springs back to life post HYDRAA restoration

Bathukamma Kunta brought back to life

The buried water body, forgotten for decades beneath layers of encroachment, is flowing once again.

It was spread across 14 acres, but the lake significantly shrank over time and was completely dry until late 2024. During a desilting and excavation drive, water was unexpectedly found a few feet below the surface, prompting further work to assess and restore the site.

The revival of the lake has struck public imagination, with residents posting photos of pristine waters, green banks, and a freshly laid pathway around the revived site. The makeover is likely to transform the spot into a favourite among locals for morning strolls, families, and nature enthusiasts.

Unlike most of the city’s degraded lakes, which had been weakened due to the dumping of garbage or sewage inflow, Bathukamma Kunta’s vanishing was mainly due to encroachment and garbage dumping.

Year by year, it had been buried and constructed over, until HYDRAA engineers, when they were carrying out field surveys and excavation works, hit water just four feet below the ground level in early 2025.