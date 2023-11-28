CEO calls for strict action against IT firms working on election day

n the past elections, many complaints surfaced about IT companies not letting workers take a holiday to vote

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mayank Tiwari  |   Published: 28th November 2023 9:08 pm IST
CEO calls for Strict Action Against IT Firms Skipping Election Day Holidays
Telangana Chief electoral Officer Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj has directed the Labour Commissioner to take stringent action against IT firms not giving a holiday on the election day on November 30. In a letter to the Labour Department, Vikas Raj directed the commissioner to ensure all companies follow the directives. 

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In the past elections, many complaints surfaced about IT companies not letting workers take a holiday to vote. 

Also Read
Telangana polls: Curtains down on campaigning, voting on Nov 30

Not letting workers vote breaks the Representation of People Act, 1951, and other labour laws. The Labour Commissioner must make sure every company gives a holiday on November 30. Non-compliance will lead to severe action, CEO told the Labour Commissioner. 

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mayank Tiwari  |   Published: 28th November 2023 9:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button