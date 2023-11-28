CEO calls for strict action against IT firms working on election day

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj has directed the Labour Commissioner to take stringent action against IT firms not giving a holiday on the election day on November 30. In a letter to the Labour Department, Vikas Raj directed the commissioner to ensure all companies follow the directives.

In the past elections, many complaints surfaced about IT companies not letting workers take a holiday to vote.

Not letting workers vote breaks the Representation of People Act, 1951, and other labour laws. The Labour Commissioner must make sure every company gives a holiday on November 30. Non-compliance will lead to severe action, CEO told the Labour Commissioner.