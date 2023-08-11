Chad-based UAE field hospital treats 3,509 cases in 1st month

The hospital conducted 24 surgeries, while the cases treated comprised 1,897 adults and 1,612 children.

Photo: WAM

Amdjarass: The Amdjarass-based field hospital, established by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees in Chad, continues to provide its services, recording 3,509 cases treated in the first month since its inauguration.

The hospital is part of the UAE’s humanitarian, relief and medical aid to support Sudanese people affected by the conflict in Sudan, which has been ongoing since last April. It is also in line with the UAE’s efforts to support the Republic of Chad in its response to alleviate pressures entailed by the humanitarian situation resulting from the influx of Sudanese refugees to Chad.

