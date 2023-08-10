India-UAE flight prices shoot up 200%; know cost here

Airfare prices between cities in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have skyrocketed by up to 200 percent, forcing many to postpone their return until fares drop by mid-September.

Many expats planning their return in mid-August cancelled their plans when the ticket price almost quadrupled within two days. It will continue to rise until September 6.

As per a report by Gulf News, travel agents have raised their concerns as they are unable to help clients.

Normally, tickets from India’s capital city would cost about Rs 16,877 (Dirhams 750) one-way. Now the minimum fare from India to the UAE alone is over Rs 35,000 (Dirhams 1,560). A family of four has to spend at least Rs 1.40 lakh to reach the UAE.

A woman from the city, who did not wish to be named, is waiting with a family of five to go to the UAE, told Siasat.com, “As my children’s schools will open on August 28. But the prices are very high. And I have no choice but to wait for prices to get drop.”

Those who booked their round trips are not concerned about ticket prices.