Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has landed in controversy after a viral video surfaced online. The clip shows him smoking a cigarette while driving a luxury car and throwing it onto the road.

The video quickly spread across platforms like X and Instagram, drawing strong reactions from fans and civic groups.

What the Viral Clip Shows

In the footage, Chahal is seen taking a puff and then casually tossing the cigarette onto the road. Many viewers criticized the act, calling it irresponsible and lacking civic sense.

While driving on the highway, Yuzi Chahal threw a cigarette onto the road.



Even cricketers have zero civic sense. pic.twitter.com/JuWwJyCrmQ — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) April 10, 2026

Several social media users expressed disappointment, especially considering his role as a public figure. Many questioned how celebrities can influence people if they ignore basic public responsibilities.

The video is believed to have been recorded at night, possibly on a highway. Some reports suggest it may have been shot in Chandigarh, although there is no official confirmation about the location or timing.

The controversy comes while Chahal is actively playing in the IPL 2026 season for Punjab Kings. He has been performing steadily in the tournament so far.

Interestingly, he had recently spoken about improving his lifestyle. In an interview with AB de Villiers, Chahal said he had quit alcohol more than six months ago to stay fit and set an example for younger players.

The video has triggered widespread backlash. Many people pointed out that while smoking is a personal choice, littering in public places is unacceptable.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, Chahal or his representatives have not released any statement regarding the viral clip. This has further fueled discussions and criticism online.