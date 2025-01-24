Chahal’s mysterious blurred pic: Is he hiding his new love?

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again stirred curiosity with a cryptic Instagram post. Amid ongoing rumors about his alleged separation with Dhanashree Verma, Chahal shared a photo of himself on a video call, but the other person’s face was blurred. Fans quickly reacted, speculating if this hinted at new developments in his personal life.

Fans are questioning ‘Is Chahal dating someone else?’ Check out the viral photo below.

Speculations About Chahal and Dhanashree’s Marriage

Chahal and Dhanashree, who tied the knot in December 2020, were once a beloved couple on social media. However, recent actions, like Chahal’s cryptic captions such as “Real love is rare. My name is Rare,” and the removal of most of their shared pictures, have fueled separation rumors.

Dhanashree spoke out against online trolling and false narratives, calling them hurtful and baseless. She expressed frustration over the negativity aimed at her and her family. Chahal, in an emotional post, also asked fans to stop speculating about his personal life, stating it was causing significant pain to his family.

His photo and video with a mysterious girl also recently grabbed eyeballs, adding to the intrigue surrounding his personal life.

Yuzvendra Chahal hasn’t represented India since August 2023, which has raised eyebrows in the cricketing world. Critics have questioned his exclusion, with experts calling it unfair. Despite these setbacks, Chahal remains the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, showcasing his dedication and talent.

Neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has confirmed the divorce rumors, leaving fans curious.