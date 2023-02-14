‘Chai Wala’ becomes owner of Rs 90L Mercedes-Benz, read here

Hyderabad: Some people achieve goals in their life while some fail but accomplishing success in such a way that people get impressed, is something that most people dream of. The owner of the MBA Chai Wala chain Prafull Billore is the man who attained his goals and at the same time set examples for others.

The young entrepreneur and social media influencer is an inspiration for the youth of India. He is an MBA dropout who started a tea stall outside the renowned IIM Ahmedabad and is now the proud owner of multiple tea stalls across the country.

Whatever he does becomes the headline at the national level and currently, his brand-new Mercedes-Benz is the talk of the town. Yes, once the chai wala, Billore is now the proud owner of the Mercedes-Benz SUV worth Rs 90 lakh. The videos and images of him with the brand-new car are doing rounds on social media and netizens are appreciating his efforts and even calling him a youth icon.

Taking to Instagram, Prafull Billore shared videos and images of his new Mercedes-Benz SUV. Captioning one of the posts of his new car, Prafull wrote, “Unleashing our adventurous spirit and conquer the roads with style and grace in our brand new Mercedes GLE 300d, a testament to the power of hard work and inspiration. Ready to make memories that will last a lifetime.” He also shared the picture of the car and captioned it in Hindi. He even shared a video of himself while taking the delivery of the car.

