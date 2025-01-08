Chain snatcher arrested in Hyderabad; stolen chain, bike seized

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Kukatpally Police on Wednesday, January 8, for chain snatching in Vivekananda Nagar near KPHB.

The arrested is identified as Kotti Sai Ram aged 28, a resident of Kukatpally and a native of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

The police recovered the stolen gold chain weighing 8 grams and a stolen motorbike, from the accused Sai Ram.

The arrest was made following the investigation based on the complaint registered by a 24-year-old woman.

According to the police, the accused man needed money, and to pay his needs, he decided to commit robberies.

On January 3, Friday, he stole a motorbike that was parked beside OMNI Hospital, Kukatpally, and on Saturday morning, he was roaming around on the stolen bike.

At around 9 am, he observed that the woman was walking alone on her way to work, after which he came on her opposite side to snatch her chain, and speeded away.

Following the complaint received, the police conducted their investigation based on the CCTV visuals around the city, and after searching visuals from over 180 cameras, the police identified, traced and arrested the accused.

The arrested man was charged with theft under sections 309(4) and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).