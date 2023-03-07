Chairman of AIFF advisory committee Shabbir Ali felicitated in Saudi Arabia

One of the legends of Indian football Shabbir Ali felicitated in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He visited the country to attend the 76th National Football Championship, Hero Santosh Trophy matches at Riyadh.

Shabbir Ali is a Chair­man of the Advisory Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Dhyan Chand Awardee, Ex-Indian Captain, Technical Director of the Indian National Football Team, Chief Coach of Telangana State Football team, Ex-Coach of West Bengal & Goa State Football Team, President, Abbas Union Football Club, Trainer “A” Licence German Football Association, Exco Member, Eminent Indian International Football Player.

He was felicitated by Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, Former Santosh Trophy Player of Andhra Pradesh, 1989-90, Vice-President, Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IICCI), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, World Food Trust, Representative, Former General Secretary of Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN), General Secretary of Indian Youth Welfare Association (IYWA), K.S.A. and founder General Secretary of Hyderabad Football Association, Jeddah, K.S.A.

Felicitation was attended by former football Players of Hyderabad like Mohd. Jaweed, Zakirullah, Shafi, Ayub, General Secretary of Saudi Indian Fottball Forum (SIFF), Sadiq Jaffery, Syed Fida Abbas Zaidi and Bazme E Ittihad (BIJ) Jeddah, Vice-President, Abdul Qayyum and Vice-President, Finance, Farooq Ahmed.