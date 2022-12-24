‘Champ With GOAT’: Lucky Ali shares photo with Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai: ‘Munawar Ki Janta’ is going gaga over a latest photo of their ‘champ’ and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui with iconic singer Lucky Ali. The city witnessed a memorable meeting between two renowned personalities at the singer’s concert in Mumbai that took place on Friday, December 23.

Fans went crazy when Lucky Ali himself shared a photo with Munawar on his Instagram. Check it out below.

Fans of both Lucky Ali and Munawar Faruqui are thrilled to see the two talented personalities in one one frame that quickly went viral on social media. Check out some reactions below.

Lucky Ali, a well-known Indian singer, songwriter, and actor, is known for his soulful voice and unique style. He has given numerous hits over the years and has a large fan following. Some of his best songs include — Oh Sanam, Anjaani Raho Mein, Kitni Haseen Zindagi and Na Tum Jano Na Hum, to name a few.

Munawar Faruqui, on the other hand, is known for his wit and humor. He has entertained audiences across the country with his performances and has gained a huge following on social media post his Lock Upp stint where he emerged as the winner.

Overall, Lucky Ali and Munawar Faruqui’s photo is a memorable one, not just for the two celebrities, but also for their fans. It was a perfect example of how talent and hard work can bring people together, regardless of their background or profession.