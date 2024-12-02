Champions Trophy 2025: Shoaib Akhtar backs PCB’s revenue share demands

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed dismay over the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy row between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

It is to be noted that Pakistan will host the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. However, the Indian cricket team’s refusal to travel to the neighbouring country citing security reasons has opened a dispute.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suggested that the multination cricket tournament be conducted in a hybrid mode for India to play their matches outside Pakistan.

Reacting to the developments regarding the Champions Trophy, Akhtar agreed with the PCB’s stance for demanding a higher share of revenues since the tournament will now be held in a hybrid model. But, where Akhtar stands against the board is PCB’s refusal to travel to India for future ICC events.

“You are earning from hosting rights and revenue, which is fair—we all understand that. Pakistan’s stance is also justified; they have every right to hold their ground. If we successfully host the Champions Trophy in our country and they (India) choose not to participate, then they should agree to share a higher percentage of the revenue with us. It’s a sensible approach,” Akhtar said.

PCB has reportedly demanded a higher share of the revenue generated from the Champions Trophy in case the tournament is conducted in a hybrid mode.