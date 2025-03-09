Champions Trophy Final: Fans confident of India’s victory

New Delhi: As India gears up to face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, cricket fans across the country have expressed unwavering confidence in Team India’s victory.

The much-anticipated clash has sparked fervent prayers and passionate predictions from supporters eager to see India lift the prestigious trophy. Speaking to IANS, fans expressed their enthusiasm and confidence in Team India’s victory.

In Varanasi, residents gathered at the 51-foot Hanuman statue to chant the Hanuman Chalisa, seeking divine blessings for India’s triumph.

Vinod Kumar Mishra, a local devotee, told IANS, “We are continuously praying to Lord Hanuman for India’s win. We are reciting the Hanuman Chalisa for Team India’s victory in the match.”

Gopal Singh, another enthusiastic supporter, added, “We have come here with a wish to win. After a long time, India has got a chance in the Champions Trophy, and we will definitely win it.”

In addition to the Hanuman Chalisa prayers, the Namami Gange team in Varanasi performed aarti at Raj Ghat, invoking the blessings of Goddess Ganga for India’s success in the final.

A fan participating in the ritual said, “Today, India is playing the final against New Zealand. We prayed to Maa Ganga, and we hope that we win the match.”

Another supporter at the Raj Ghat ceremony remarked, “Today’s match is crucial, and we have prayed for a better performance than the last one.”

In Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, fans voiced their optimism for India’s chances. One cricket enthusiast said, “Hopefully, India wins today. New Zealand has been our tough opponent, and they knocked us out in the last ICC tournament. This time, we are hopeful that India will take revenge.”

Praising Shreyas Iyer’s recent performances, he added, “Shreyas Iyer has been playing exceptionally well at crucial moments. New Zealand has been strong in all three departments, but today, India will cross that line, and Rohit Sharma will lift the trophy.”

Another Mumbai-based fan predicted, “This is a crucial game for both teams, but New Zealand will be under more pressure. We are confident that India will win.”

In Tumakuru, Karnataka, fans shared similar sentiments. One supporter expressed confidence in India’s strong batting lineup, predicting a century from Virat Kohli.

“India will emerge victorious due to our powerful batting performance. Virat Kohli will score a century, and we’ll easily post over 350 runs,” he said.

Another cricket follower added, “New Zealand is a strong team, but India is stronger. We will lift the trophy without a doubt.”

In Delhi, excitement was equally high, with one fan predicting a dominant start for India. “Today’s final will be amazing. I believe Kohli and Rohit should provide a strong opening to ensure we post a big score,” he said.

Another Delhi fan added confidently, “There is no doubt that India will win. We have exceptional bowlers and batters, and victory is certain.”

India, undefeated throughout the tournament, aims to secure their third Champions Trophy title. They previously claimed the trophy in 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013. Meanwhile, New Zealand, also seeking their third title, last won the competition in 2013.

India’s impressive run in the tournament has seen them register four consecutive victories, including a four-wicket triumph over Australia in the semifinals. The Men in Blue topped Group A after beating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

New Zealand’s path to the final included wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh before losing to India in the group stage. The Black Caps secured their spot in the final by defeating South Africa by 50 runs in the semifinals.

While India’s recent form has been dominant, New Zealand holds a better record in ICC knockout matches against India. The Black Caps have triumphed in three of their four encounters, including the 2000 Champions Trophy final, the 2019 World Cup semifinal, and the 2021 World Test Championship final. However, India managed to end that streak with a convincing victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal.

With both teams eyeing the coveted title, fans eagerly await what promises to be a thrilling final clash between two cricketing giants.