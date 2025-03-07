Champions Trophy: India on fire in all aspects ahead of title clash against NZ

New Delhi: Despite losing four tosses on the bounce in their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, the Indian team has been unstoppable in their quest to win the trophy for the first time since 2013. With the Dubai International Stadium becoming their de-facto base, India have won one match while defending, and three victories have come off chases.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has been in top form in all departments, resulting in them entering the title clash against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Here’s a SWOT analysis from IANS on the Indian team ahead of their all-important final against New Zealand.

Strength: With the bat, India have been dynamic. Rohit Sharma, despite not posting a big total, has shown flashes of his attacking self. Shubman Gill has been in great form, while Virat Kohli has been in sizzling touch, as seen from his unbeaten hundred against Pakistan and 84 in the semi-final against Australia.

Shreyas Iyer has adapted well to Dubai’s slow and low pitches and is among the best middle-order batters in the tournament, while Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have produced good showings to ensure that India finish their batting innings well. Add to it, India have gained upper hand with the ball too, thanks to their bowlers led by Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Weakness: Though India had beaten New Zealand by 44 runs in the Group A clash in Dubai, they will be pretty aware of the challenge posed by the Blackcaps, who have emerged triumphant over them in previous ICC knockout games – the 2021 World Test Championship Final, 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and 2000 Champions Trophy Final.

Moreover, with New Zealand having played previously against India in Dubai, they will come much more prepared in terms of outclassing Rohit & Co in the title clash. Apart from captain Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra have been in great form, which means if they go big, India would be staring at trouble.

Opportunity: India last won the Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, and after that, a silverware has eluded them in 50-over ICC tournaments. A Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai will give Rohit another ICC trophy as the Indian team skipper after winning T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies last year.

A trophy win will also ensure Gautam Gambhir gets a big achievement in his coaching CV, which has been devoid of a huge victory. It will also mean that the Indian team is on the right path in terms of preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Threat: If the 2025 Champions Trophy final is played on a pitch used previously in India’s games, it means that New Zealand’s spinners Santner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra will be very much in play, making life tough for Indian batters.

If Matt Henry is fit to take the field, he can wreck India – as seen from the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final and the 5-42 he took in the Group A game. Him extracting seam movement on a slow Dubai pitch means he shapes as a pivotal figure standing between India and the trophy.