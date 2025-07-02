Chandeliers, 24 ACs, and 4 Smart TVs: Delhi CM’s ‘simple living’ claim under scanner

In a turn of events, the ruling Delhi government’s smear campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ have hit hard at home for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) released a tender on June 28 announcing a home makeover for chief minister Rekha Gupta at a stagerring cost of Rs 60 lakhs to taxpayers.

Bidding for the tender is set to begin on July 4.

PWD officials told reporters that the first phase of the renovation will focus on electrical fixtures and appliances, with other modifications for the bungalow, the CM’s camp office, as well as an additional building planned for later tenders.

The tender will draw bids for the installation of 24 two-tonne air conditioners, 23 premium energy ceiling fans, 115 sets of lamps, 16 wall fans, 14 air conditioners, 10 LED flood lights, six geysers, three grand chandeliers, four 55-inch 4K ultra HD LED smart TVs, one 65 inch 4k ultra HD LED smart TV, a gas top with electromagnetic burners, a 20 litre microwave, an LCD display toaster grill, chandeliers, electric chimneys, wall lights, hanging lights, washing machines, dishwashers, and an RO water plant with a processing capacity of 50 litres per hour.

Bungalow Number 1 on Raj Niwas Marg, the residence of newly-elected Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, was originally an office for the Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat. The massive makeover will hope to convert it into a house worthy of being called a home for Gupta.

The PWD will also acquire 16 round large flush-ceiling lights with nickel finish, 8 brass and glass lanterns, 7 brass ceiling lanterns, 6 LED bulbs and 2 smaller units and one large brass frame glass chandelier.

“This (brass and glass lantern wall lights) unit is the epitome of timeless elegance. Crafted with exquisite attention to detail, this stunning fixture effortlessly combines classic brass with delicate glass panels, creating a breathtaking ambiance in any professional setting,” the PWD tender states.

The PWD holds back no flourish while singing the praises of the CM’s new chandelier as well.

“The chandelier exudes sophistication, while the delicate glass shades cast a warm and inviting glow throughout the room,” specifies the tender.

To top it all, 14 CCTV cameras will also be installed to protect and secure the under-development residential project.

The PWD had given the CM access to Bungalows 1 and 2 at Raj Niwas Marg, with current plans suggesting that the latter will be used as a “Camp Office” and the former will become the official residence.

The BJP had run a strong campaign in Delhi to oust Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from his residence at 6 Flagstaff Road, the infamous ‘Sheesh Mahal’. Gupta had vowed not to reside in the same house as Kejriwal.

“We will make Sheeshmahal a museum,” she had told reporters. The recent reports of PWD-issued renovations make Sheeshmahal seem less like a museum to the BJP and more like an ideal to replicate.