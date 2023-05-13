Chandigarh: 36 nursing students ‘grounded’ for skipping PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

As many as 36 nursing students of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh were barred from stepping out of the hostel for a week after they skipped attending a screening of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

As per the PGIMER Director’s order, it was mandatory for all first and third-year students to attend the broadcast of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme at 10:30 am on April 30.

However, even after repeated reminders, the students skipped the programme, following which the principal of the institute issued a notice on May 3.

The girls who have been disallowed to step outside the hostel include 28 students from the first year and eight from the third year.

The letter read, “As per the instruction of the director, PGI, the message was conveyed to the students and the hostel coordinator that it is compulsory for the first and third-year students to attend the special programme on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.”

As per the letter, a warning was issued that the “outing of those students who do not attend the lecture would be cancelled” and despite a reminder during the night and morning rounds of the hostel, 36 students didn’t attend the programme.

Meanwhile, Manoj Lubana, state president of Chandigarh Youth Congress, in a statement, described the issue as a ‘dictatorial decision’.

“PGI intends to punish and harass the 36 girl students and action has been taken under pressure from the administration,” added Manoj.

In the first week of May, a school in Dehradun was accused of collecting a fine of Rs 100 from students who did not reach school to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

National president of the National Association for Parents and Students Rights, Arif Khan, then wrote a letter to the chief education officer, Dehradun, demanding action in this matter.