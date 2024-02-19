Chandrababu dares Jagan for open debate on YSRCP’s ‘destructive rule’

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for an open debate on the ‘destructive rule’ of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The former chief minister said he was ready to thoroughly expose the blatant lies being uttered by Jagan at the public meetings being organised in the name of ‘Sidhham’ (ready) by misusing power and spending crores of public money.

Responding to Jagan’s allegation that TDP chief was making empty promises, Naidu said that if Jagan is daring enough, he should come for an open debate.

“I am ready anywhere, anytime and on any issue. Let us discuss whose rule is the golden era and whose rule is the stone era. Are you daring enough to come for the debate, Mr Jagan?” the TDP supremo said in a statement.

The former chief minister believes that the one chance given by the voters in 2019 to Jagan is going to be the last chance for him.

He said since Jagan knows that he is going to be defeated in the upcoming elections, he is trying again to take the people for a ride by coming onto the roads.

“How can the Chief Minister who has given to the people Rs 10 on one hand and looted Rs 100 the other talk about welfare,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that behind every scheme introduced by the YSRCP government, there is a scam and even the natural resources too are no exception for looting.

“How can this Chief Minister talk about the poor and their lives,” he questioned.

At every corner of the state, Jagan’s destructive rule is clearly visible and in the name of ‘Sidhham’ he is simply uttering blatant lies, the TDP chief said.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that with the fear of defeat, Jagan had already sealed the fate of 77 sitting MLAs and the people would seal the fate of others in another 50 days.

“Jagan who has deceived all sections of society, has no right to talk about social justice and every family that has fallen victim to this Chief Minister’s misdeeds is becoming a star campaigner and is getting ready to defeat him,” he said.

Alleging that people were forcibly shifted by RTC and the school buses to Sunday’s Raptadu meeting from 52 Assembly segments in Rayalaseema region, Chandrababu said that had the meeting been a success there was no need for physical attack on the media persons.

Terming the coming polls as a battle between ‘real feudalist’ Jagan and the five-crore people, he said that the people are now ready to send him home.

The poor are also prepared to see to it that Jagan is out of power as he diverted lakhs of crores of funds.

The TDP leader asked how people can trust Jagan as he had promised total prohibition before coming to power but after becoming the Chief Minister, he began minting money out of spurious liquor sales.

He alleged that the Chief Minister lost credibility as 98 per cent of the promises made to the people are not fulfilled.