Chandrababu desperate for alliance as he fears defeat, says YSRCP

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is desperately looking for allies as it fears defeat in the coming elections, says YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V. Vijayasai Reddy.

The YSRCP parliamentary party leader said under the leadership of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party will go it alone.

“Wolves come in packs but a lion is always alone. It doesn’t matter how many wolves come together, the lion will always win,” he posted in X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The so-called great leaders of TDP are desperately looking for allies for they fear becoming irrelevant after 2024. Everyone knows that no one can stop the Jagannaut!,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has also taunted TDP president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over his desperation for alliance “Chandrababu’s defeat is imminent and is visible given his desperation in forming an alliance,” he said.

Sajjala, who is also government advisor, wanted to know why TDP was looking for alliance partners even after years of experience. “Why can’t they dare to contest alone in all 175 seats,” he asked and remarked that Naidu’s desperation is visible with the way he is begging BJP.

The ruling party has been targetting Naidu for his reported attempts to revive the alliance with the BJP for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor Pawan Kalyan, who is an ally of BJP, has been lobbying intensely to bring TDP into the alliance to avoid a split of anti-incumbency votes.

Naidu met BJP president J. P. Nadda in Delhi on Monday during the release of a commemorative coin on TDP founder and legendary Telugu actor N. T. Rama Rao by President Droupadi Murmu.

BJP state president D. Purandeswari, who is sister-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu, was also present during the meeting.

Following the meeting, Vijayasai Reddy had stated that Delhi is a witness to Naidu’s habit of conspiring. He, however, said this time he would succeed. The YSRCP leader remarked that everyone from Delhi to gully knows that Chandrababu Naidu is not a reliable friend to anyone in life.

On Naidu’s meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to complain about bogus voters in Andhra Pradesh, Vijayasai Reddy said that TDP is preparing its excuses for defeat in the 2024 elections.

“Today it cooked up stories on bogus voters, tomorrow it will be on tampered EVMs and then it would be counting issues. Even a 1st-year law student can tell that all of these fall under the mandate of the Election Commission of India and not the state government,” the ruling party leader said.