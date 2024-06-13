Chandrababu Naidu and family at Venkateswara temple

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 13th June 2024 4:39 pm IST
Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with family members offers prayer at the Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offers prayer at the Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaks to the media after offering prayer at the Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaks to the media after offering prayer at the Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offers prayer at the Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with his family members poses for group photos at the Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala. (PTI Photo)
Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with family members offers prayers at the Venkateswara temple, in Tirumala. (PTI Photo)

