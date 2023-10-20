Chandrababu Naidu bail plea: SC adjourns hearing till Nov 9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned till November 9 the hearing of anticipatory bail plea of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the FiberNet scam case.

The plea was filed against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order refusing anticipatory bail to him.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi was hearing the matter.

Earlier this week, the bench had reserved its judgment on another plea by Naidu seeking quashing of an FIR in connection with the Skill Development scam case and refused interim bail to him.

In the FiberNet case, the Andhra CID had earlier undertaken before the Supreme Court that it will not arrest Naidu.

The undertaking will continue till the next hearing.

On Tuesday, the apex court had adjourned the hearing the plea for anticipatory bail in the FiberNet scam in the state, with an assurance to Naidu that he would not be arrested by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) despite a production warrant that has been issued by the department in connection with this case.

Naidu is accused of playing a ‘key role’ in the AP FiberNet scam that happened during the TDP government in the state.

The CID has accused him of exerting pressure on officials to favour a certain company that was awarded the FiberNet contract.