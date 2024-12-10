Chandrababu Naidu condoles demise of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Krishna’s family and friends.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th December 2024 10:36 am IST
Andhra: Election Commission slaps MCC notice to TDP chief Naidu
TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday condoled the passing of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna.

Recollecting the competitive spirit he shared with Krishna on attracting investments to their respective states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Naidu noted that the latter always prioritised the welfare of people.

Also Read
AP: YSRCP slams Naidu-led govt for failures in education sector

“I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister, SM Krishna Garu. Our friendship transcended the competitive spirit we shared in attracting investments to our respective states,” said Naidu in a post on X.

The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Krishna’s family and friends.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th December 2024 10:36 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button