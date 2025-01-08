Chandrababu Naidu hails PM Modi as a global leader

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a global leader who is applauded by the whole world.

Naidu lavished praise on the Prime Minister at a public meeting here where the latter launched development projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president repeatedly praised the Prime Minister, who kept smiling.

He claimed that he always draws inspiration from PM Modi. Later, the Prime Minister responded with the remark that Naidu hit all sixes in his speech. “He is standing very tall compared to all global leaders.

He is no longer an Indian leader. He is the global leader. Under his leadership he promoted India,” Naidu said amid loud cheers from people. Naidu said he was impressed by the Prime Minister’s commitment.

“Under your leadership, India will prosper. That’s where we are all proud of you, Sir. The Prime Minister became closer to the people by undertaking various developmental works on a regular basis,” Naidu said adding that affection towards him is not confined to the North alone as is being mentioned by many leaders.

“In the recent elections, we (TDP, Jana Sena and BJP) contested together, and the people gave a record verdict. Our strike rate was 93 per cent. With 57 per cent votes we secured 164 Assembly and 21 MP seats,” the Chief Minister noted.

Making it clear that the same alliance will continue in the future too, Chandrababu Naidu said that the NDA’s victory in Haryana and Maharashtra was only because of PM Modi’s charishma.

The Chief Minister claimed that people are always standing by PM Modi as he strives hard for the welfare of the nation and is taking the country forward with slogans like development, reforms along with good governance.

Referring to various welfare programmes being implemented by the Centre like PM Kisan Nidhi, Make-in-India, Skill India and Digital India, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that under PM Modi’s leadership, India would become first or second top economy in the world.

Recalling that seven mandals were merged with Andhra Pradesh on his request after the state bifurcation, Chandrababu Naidu said that PM Modi sanctioned IIT, IIM, NIT, AIIMS, Tribal University and Central University to the state as promised during the bifurcation.

He told the public meeting that the NDA Government has taken the responsibility to implementing Super-Six promises by overcoming all the problems.

He felt that if NDA is strong Andhra Pradesh will become stronger. If both the Centre and the state sail together, double-digit growth is possible.

“I am assuring all on behalf of the NDA that we give highest priority to building poverty-free society. Today is the first step towards that. From now on, our state will have all the victories and no failures,” he added.

Lauding the decisions of PM Modi, the Andhra Pradesh CM also shared some anecdotes.

“When Google had made a proposal to come to Visakhapatnam, I met the Prime Minister. They asked me one thing: If we come to India, there’s a question of taxation. If your government increases taxes in the future, how will we face it? I raised this question with the Prime Minister. He answered, If you do this type of decision changing policy, nobody will come to India, I am with you… you go ahead, no question of changing taxation policy. How many Prime Ministers will do this? If everyone had acted like this, so much investment would have come to India,” said Naidu.

The Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister to visit Amaravati.

“I am very happy. Until yesterday, Amaravati was in a state of uncertainty. Now, Sir, you must visit sometime to witness the progress where you laid the foundation. With your blessings, we are finally going to complete it. Then, you will have to inaugurate Amaravati, one of the finest cities, just as you dreamed.”