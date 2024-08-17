Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, FM to seek funds for Andhra

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Saturday, August 17.

According to reports, Chandrababu Naidu discussed finance related issues specifically regarding funds needed for building AP’s capital Amaravati, and also sought support from the Centre for the speedy completion of the Polavaram irrigation project.

Naidu also met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought the release of funds meant for various developmental works in Andhra.

He paid a visit to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s office as per the request of Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, where he discussed with the ministry’s higher officials about the present state of airports in Andhra, and the future prospects for airport infrastructure creation. Officials gave a presentation and explained the various projects being planned by the ministry for the state.